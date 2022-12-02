FIA summons Imran in cipher probe

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan again in connection with the investigation into the US cipher issue.
An FIA officer dropped the summon at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park in Lahore. The FIA has initiated the investigation in connection with the US cipher on the order of the federal Interior Ministry.
The investigation team comprises senior FIA officers of Lahore. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was summoned to FIA headquarters in the cipher probe on November 7 and former foreign minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also summoned on November 3.
However, the PTI chief couldn’t appear before the investigation team after he got injured when a suspect opened fire at him at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.
The FIA has now summoned the PTI chairman Imran Khan on December 7.
