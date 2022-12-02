Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday said the involvement of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in terror activities inside Pakistan and its claim for responsibility for a suicide attack in Balochistan should be a matter of concern for the Afghan Taliban, as these activities are dangerous for regional peace.

He was speaking to the media after attending a meeting here on the security situation in the country in the wake of a suicide attack in Quetta.

The minister said the Afghan government had made a promise to the world that they would not allow their soil to be used for terrorism. “If they follow through with this, it is not only in the benefit of Pakistan but it is also for their own benefit […] Because if the TTP is present there and is carrying out terrorist activities here, their soil is being used [for terrorist activities] contrary to their claims.”

Rana Sanaullah said that the rise in terror activities was alarming, but the situation was not out of control. He asked the provincial governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to address the terror attacks issue before the federal government takes the matter into its hands. “The TTP is enjoying all sorts of facilities in Afghanistan,” the minister regretted, a day after the banned outfit claimed the Quetta attack in which a policeman, a woman and two children were martyred, while 26 people, including 23 policemen and two children, were injured.

The interior minister said Pakistan had been extending every possible assistance for peace in Afghanistan.

“The KP CM was not allowed to attend meetings, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif related to law and order,” the minister said and told the chief minister that certain things were above politics because the state was more important. He said the KP CM should have attended these meetings.

He said the federal government was keeping a check on the security situation across the country, and the security forces were fully capable of dealing with any challenge.

The interior minister said some TTP factions wanted to shun militancy and return to a peaceful life, but some factions still wanted to continue fighting. He said those who wanted to shun the path of violence should be given a chance to return to the mainstream. The peace-loving individuals, who wanted to move forward in accordance with the Constitution of the country, should be allowed to return to lead a normal life.

Turning to the domestic crisis, the PMLN leader said “a group, led by a crazy person, is bent upon creating anarchy in the country”. He regretted that they were making every effort to destabilise the country.

“Economy cannot strengthen when there’s political uncertainty in the country. When they [PTI] were in the government, their agenda was to eliminate opposition and now they are trying to destabilise the country.”

Taking an exception to PTI’s announcement on dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies, he said: “He (Imran) says he wants to exit the corrupt system. But if that is what you want to do, then resign from the Senate, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, and ask the president to also hand in his resignation.”

Rana Sanaullah said the media reports suggested the PTI would dissolve the assemblies by Dec 20. “If you have decided to dissolve the assemblies, then why wait for Dec 20?” He said the PTI’s decision was also jeopardising free and fair elections in the country. He said if polls were to take place in KP and Punjab, the provinces would not have caretaker governments when the general election takes place. “An attempt is being made to damage the system for free and fair elections.”

Sanaullah said the government would not play a part in the PTI’s unconstitutional decision to dissolve the assemblies. The minister condemned the PTI’s decision but at the same time said the government was prepared if the two provinces headed towards polls. “We are ready to go to polls. We are not scared. Our stance is for assemblies to complete their terms, which was once also their (PTI’s) stance.”