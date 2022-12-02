PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday passed an unusual remark on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and said that the apex court must do its job of protecting fundamental rights and not give Bhashan (lessons) on political systems.

The former minister for information took to his Twitter account to write, “Only people of Pak can change political systems, the SC must do their primary job and that is safeguarding fundamental rights of people of Pak, performance of courts in this area is abysmal. Let’s not give Bhashan on political systems.”

He also tweeted to express his party’s readiness to negotiate with the government, which PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the entire party leadership have been calling an imported regime, on the framework of elections and changes in the Election Commission of Pakistan. “For sure, if govt announces early elections, we are ready to negotiate the framework of elections and changes in ECP,” he said in reaction to a report.

Separately, Fawad commented on the incidents of terrorism in the country and expressed grief over loss of precious lives in the tragic Quetta blast, adding that an alarming upsurge has been witnessed in incidents of terrorism since what he called the ‘operation regime change’.

He said the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan had increased by 52% since the ‘operation regime change’ that was carried out to topple a well-performing PTI government and brought in the imported inept government. He said that during this period, a total of 270 citizens and security personnel were martyred in terror-related incidents while hundreds sustained injuries. He alleged that the main reason for terrorism was the non-existence of a serious and competent government in Islamabad.