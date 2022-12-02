China mourns former president Jiang Zemin

SHANGHAI: Mobile apps and state media websites turned black-and-white, flags on some government buildings in Beijing were at half-mast, and flowers were laid on Thursday as China mourned the death of former leader Jiang Zemin.
State media said Jiang had died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai on Wednesday at the age of 96, and that funeral preparations had begun. Floral tributes were laid in Jiang´s hometown of Yangzhou and nearby Shanghai, where police were deployed in force on Thursday morning around the intersections near the hospital where he was rumoured to have died, AFP reporters saw.
MADRID: Spanish police were investigating on Thursday a series of letter bombs sent to targets including the prime...
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who announced the Saudi Arabia wrap of Dunki, was spotted in the holy city...
MQM founder Altaf Hussain and Pakistan’s IT and Telecommunication Minister and MQM-P leader Syed Aminul Haque. —...
GENEVA: Natural and man-made catastrophes have caused $268 billion of economic losses so far in 2022, chiefly driven...
JAKARTA: A dozen Indonesian families whose relatives died or were injured after consuming tainted cough syrups have...
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian militants on Thursday during an arrest raid...
Comments