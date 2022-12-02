Empty schools

It is a well-known fact that many of the teachers in our public education system refuse to actually teach. Such individuals care nothing for their duties, their students or their country; the only thing on their minds is payday.
Why the education authorities have allowed this behaviour to go unchecked remains a mystery. Are we so rich that we can afford to pay people for doing nothing? Small wonder millions of children in our country don’t bother going to school.
Nizam Kolowahi
Turbat
Climate change, a pandemic, war and waste have proven to be the perfect recipe for a global food crisis. According to...
Chronic diseases are not only a cause of long-term suffering for the patient, but can put a huge strain on a...
This letter refers to the article ‘Disasters and educational infrastructure’ by Dr Murad Ali. The article...
As the first test between Pakistan and England kicked-off in Rawalpindi, the former got their first taste of...
In Pakistan, there is a subset of arm-chair critics that believe the best days of art and entertainment are behind us....
Last month, I had a very distressing visit to Jinnah hospital for a consultation with my mother. As we entered the...
Comments