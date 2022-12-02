Empty schools

It is a well-known fact that many of the teachers in our public education system refuse to actually teach. Such individuals care nothing for their duties, their students or their country; the only thing on their minds is payday.

Why the education authorities have allowed this behaviour to go unchecked remains a mystery. Are we so rich that we can afford to pay people for doing nothing? Small wonder millions of children in our country don’t bother going to school.

Nizam Kolowahi

Turbat