Price of neglect

This letter refers to the article ‘Disasters and educational infrastructure’ (November 30, 2022) by Dr Murad Ali. The article highlighted how natural disasters tend to hit poorer countries harder as they lack the resources to prepare for and build infrastructure that can better withstand natural calamities.
The recent floods are a case in point, destroying over 600 schools and disrupting the education of 2.6 million students, as per the article. It is time for our leaders to stop obsessing over housing societies and start paying attention to the sorry state of our public infrastructure.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
