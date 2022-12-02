SMEDA to set up stitching units

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Authority (SMEDA) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) have agreed to join hands to set up new 1,000 stitching units to increase textile exports of the country, a statement said on Thursday.
With the initiative, SMEDA is eyeing the country’s textile exports reaching up to $50 billion from the present level of $20 billion. The understanding was reached in a meeting between Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA, and an APTMA delegation headed by its chairman Hamid Zaman.
“Development of small and medium enterprises is the key for the economic revival and sustainable growth of the country,” Raza said. He emphasised that there was a need to give due attention to small and medium enterprises, which could help improve the GDP growth and create employment opportunities.
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the...
KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board on Thursday posted a growth of 22 percent in first five months of the financial year...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a draft about procedures of purchase of...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,550 per tola on Thursday. According to data released by All...
KARACHI: The expiry of regulatory duty SRO on the import of electric vehicles has triggered a debate about the...
LAHORE: Textile machine importers that have been operating for 50-70 years in the country, deplore that the planners...
Comments