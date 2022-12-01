Donors conference in Geneva: Pakistan to share recovery, rehab framework with world partners next week

ISLAMABAD: With the possibility to arrange the Donors Conference in Geneva during the second week of January 2023, Pakistan will share a framework based on Resilient, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation (4RFs) with international partners next week prior to formally presenting in the Donors Conference.

The announcement to this effect was made by the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday while chairing a meeting with donors for the implementation of 4RFs after the completion of Post- Disaster-Need Assessment (PDNA) in the aftermath of severe floods in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary Planning Ministry, Tassaduq Hussain, Member Infrastructure, Mohammad Waqas, international partners, and representatives of all the embassies. “Next week the comprehensive framework will be shared with the partners so they can study it and their valuable feedback will help the ministry to proceed further,” said Ahsan Iqbal, while urging the international partners to continue to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation phase.

Since the completion of PDNA, the Ministry has geared up its efforts to implement the 4RFs while engaging the donors so Pakistan could make a strong case in the donor conference to be held in Geneva in January next year. Last month, the Planning Commission in collaboration with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union conducted Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and called for coordinated international support. During the meeting, the Joint Secretary of the Planning Commission gave a detailed briefing to the participants while highlighting the key indicators of the framework based on ‘Building Back Better’ to enhance livelihoods while reducing their vulnerability.

Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission in his presentation highlighted the long-term plan comprising a ten-year plan to implement the 4RFs plan in 17 sectors, particularly in Infrastructure, education, and health which will be completely based on climate resilience. On the other hand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has also engaged the donors and several meetings have taken place since the completion of the PDNA. On Thursday (today), the Secretary of Economic Affairs will hold a meeting with the donors to make a strong case in the donor conference.

It is noted that the majority of the projects will be executed by the provinces in their relevant sectors like the ML-1 project which will be executed by the Pakistan Railway. The Railway track has been badly affected by the flood. Ahsan Iqbal assured the participants that the government will ensure complete transparency and accountability of the funds being used as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already assured the world to make the whole process transparent. In response to a question, the said merely repurposing of funds is not enough as Pakistan has to achieve its goals under SDGs.

The donors appreciated the efforts of the government and assured to continue to support Pakistan partially, in the upcoming donor conference. It is noted that Pakistan strongly pleaded its case at the COP27 Climate Conference recently held in Sharm El-Sheikh and urged the world to support Pakistan despite it having a less than 1% contribution to global warming.