PHC moved seeking royalty on granite

MANSEHRA: A former aspirant of tehsil mayor, Zulfiqar Khan, has moved Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench, seeking royalty on granite mining for Oghi tehsil.

“The illegal granite mining has widely destroyed the water reservoirs and roads and filled Tarbela dam and I moved the court to curb it,” he told reporters in Oghi on Wednesday.

Zulfiqar Khan said that his writ petition was accepted by the circuit bench and summoned mining and other department’s high ups on December 6.

The mayor’s office’s aspirant said that he pleaded with the court to hand over the royalty of the mining to Oghi tehsil.

“Though the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mining department has not awarded the mining licenses of mountainous and forest lands, leased owners encroached areas and shattered the natural treasures,” he added.