Chinese PhD, MPhil students enrolled in Education University

LAHORE:The first online admission ceremony for Chinese PhD and MPhil students HBAFA-UE 2022 from the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, Shijiazhuang at the Department of History and Arts, University of Education, Lahore, was held on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly chaired by Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor University of Education, and President of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, Prof Dr Zhen Zhongyi. The admission ceremony was attended by the senior faculty and administrative staff from both institutions. The admission of the Chinese research students at the University of Education in the fields of Archaeology, History, Culture Heritage and Arts is the consequence of a far-reaching and wide-ranging MoU, signed between the two institutions in April this year.

Prof Zhen Zhongyi, in his speech, emphasised the importance of this academic linkage between the two institutions and considered it a milestone in academic relationships and exchanges between the two institutions and countries.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha officially welcomed the Chinese students at the department. He elaborated on the richness of the archaeological, historical, artistic, and cultural heritage of Pakistan and the linkages between the brotherly nations of China and Pakistan in the present and the past. He assured the admitted students that the University of Education has undertaken all necessary preparations for hosting them. He said it is a unique opportunity to mutually research the rich archaeological and historical heritage of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Muhammad Zahir, Chairperson of the Department of History and Arts, University of Education and its representative for Chinese students, dwelt at length with the historical and archaeological relationship between the two nations. He briefly summarized the latest discoveries of artifacts of Chinese origins in Pakistan and argued that the Buddhist Pagoda architecture of China has its origins in ancient Pakistan, particularly in Gandhara. East Yang, a liaison and Deputy Director of the Exchange Centre between the two institutions, informed the audience about the scope of the cooperation and future plans.