CM approves 513 hybrid, electric buses for City

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved to operate the 513 hybrid/electric buses in Lahore.

Chairing the 19th meeting of the Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office, the chief minister ordered to arrange more buses for feeder routes in City along with an expansion of the Speedo feeder bus service from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Muridke to accommodate the periphery localities.

The CM ordered the revival of the Punjab Transport Company and approved the repair and maintenance of buses of the Pakistan Metro Bus System in Rawalpindi/Islamabad along with the procurement of new buses.

Similarly, it was decided to continue the Bahawalpur-Lodhran bus service and addition of 12 buses to the fleet. The chief minister said that eight stations of the Orange Train would be commercialised along with improvement in Lahore Metro Bus System. The janitorial services of Pakistan Metro Bus Services in Rawalpindi/Islamabad would be given to Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, he noted.

The meeting decided to acquire the services of NRTC for automatic fare collection and bus scheduling system and also approved an amendment to the contract for the repair and maintenance of buses of the Lahore Metro Bus System. The insurance of the Orange Train system and ex-post facto approval of the decision to give 15 buses to CDA were also endorsed.

SWISS ENVOY: Ambassador of Switzerland Mr Georg Steiner called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office Wednesday in which matters pertaining to mutual relations and enhancement of bilateral trade came under discussion.

It was agreed to increase cooperation in hydroelectricity projects, dairy farming, climatic changes and tourism sectors. The Swiss ambassador assured the CM of providing assistance to the Punjab government in hydroelectricity projects.

Talking with the Swiss ambassador, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Punjab government had formulated a plan to establish hydel projects on the Chenab River. The destruction being caused due to flood can be prevented due to hydel projects and water can also be stored for agriculture purposes with the construction of the projects. We would welcome the cooperation of Switzerland companies in the construction of hydel projects.

The chief minister stated that climatic changes highly affected Pakistan, adding there was a dire need to undertake concrete measures at the international level in order to cope up with the detrimental effects of climatic changes. The CM disclosed that special economic zones would be established for the promotion of foreign investment in Punjab. The investors will be provided facilities on preferential basis in the special economic zones. All utilities, including tax exemption will be provided in the special economic zones. He urged the Swiss investors to generously invest in the special economic zones, adding that the Punjab government would ensure to provide complete support and protection to the investment. He said the Punjab government had given a final shape to the corporate farming policy, adding the Swiss companies can benefit from the special measures being made for the investors under the corporate farming policy.

The chief minister stated that ups and downs do come in the political scenario but sustainability of policies remains intact for the investors. The Swiss envoy extended an invitation to the chief minister to visit Switzerland and stated that Punjab is an important province and is swiftly heading forward under his able leadership. The ambassador stated that he was pleased to know about high quality production of commodities being produced in the factories of Punjab. He remarked that the vision of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was commendable with regard to promoting business cooperation, adding that we would undertake durable measures in order to enhance cooperation in various sectors of Punjab.

LPC: The chief minister announced launching the second phase of the Lahore Press Club housing scheme while chairing the 10th meeting of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation's board at his office on Wednesday.

The CM explained that land would be given in the tehsil Cantt where 500 kanals would be reserved to allot 5 Marla plots in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. In the meeting, the illegal allotment of 15 plots in LPC's B-Block was cancelled and CM stressed that the plots would be transparently allotted to the rightful persons of B-Block. He also directed the police to evict the illegal occupants from the Press Club housing scheme's B-Block and assured that the affectees of B-Block would be given their right. He called a meeting to resolve the problem of affectees of B-block at the earliest. The chief minister asked for recommendations for the Faisalabad Press Club housing scheme and added that 468 plots of five Marlas each would be given in this scheme. He waived off Rs350 million interest amount which the PJHF had to pay to the finance department as dues. He announced plans to launch journalist housing schemes in other districts in phases and noted that a housing scheme was established for journalists 18 years ago. Hundreds of plots have been given to journalists in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan to fulfil the dream of owning a house, he concluded.

CONDEMNS QUETTA BLAST: The chief minister strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.