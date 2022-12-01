CITY PULSE

Mad O Jazr

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hamza Zaki, Hassaan Gondal, Maazin Kamal and Saad Choudhry. Titled ‘Mad O Jazr’, the show will run at the gallery until December 7. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Fairy Tales

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Bushra Waqas Khan. Titled ‘Fairy Tales’, the show will run at the gallery from November 29 to December 8. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

15th Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting the 15th Aalmi Urdu Conference, featuring celebrated inspiring speakers, figures, artists, poets and language experts in diversified sessions. The event will be held from December 1 to December 4. Visit fb.me/e/1MiRR42tC for more information.

Nasser’s Republic

T2F is screening ‘Nasser’s Republic: The Making of Modern Egypt’, followed by a Q&A session. Co-hosted by the Eqbal Ahmad Project, the Documentary Association of Pakistan and the Gamal Abdel Nasser Film Project, the event will be held at 5:45pm on December 3 at The Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.