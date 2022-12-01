Absent as ever

According to the WHO, air pollution reduces life expectancy by over two years. Unfortunately, as shocking as these findings are, they will likely be thrown on to the ever-expanding heap of reports, studies and articles about how pollution is killing us and our planet, and then promptly forgotten. We will keep burning fossil fuels, burning the trash and buying cars.
After all, what else can one do? It is unreasonable to expect the ordinary person to give up a car when there is no public transport or switch to solar when it is too expensive. This is where the government has to step in, but, as usual, it is nowhere to be found.
Zainab Ali Ahmed
Turbat
