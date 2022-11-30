No objection to Russian oil import by Pakistan: US

WASHINGTON: The State Department has no particular objection to Russian crude oil import by Pakistan, saying the US does not currently have sanctions in place against Russian energy exports to other countries.
Responding to questions put forward by The News, a State Department spokesperson maintained that they were aware of reports that a Pakistani delegation was visiting Moscow to discuss possible import of Russian crude oil.
“We recognise the pressure that governments are facing to secure affordable fuel supplies,” the department said, adding, “We have been very clear that each country will have to make its own choices, based on its own circumstances, in terms of energy imports.”
However, the spokesperson said Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Europe had clearly demonstrated it was not a reliable supplier of energy, and the US continues to encourage steps to reduce long-term dependence on energy supplies from Russia.
“We continue to coordinate with allies and partners to mitigate the impact of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine on global energy markets,” the department said.
