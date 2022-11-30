Call to increase wheat quota

LAHORE: A group of Progressive Flour Millers called on Punjab Food Secretary Nadir Chattha to discuss the current wheat flour situation in province. The delegation led by chairman Khaleeq Arshad stressed the need for increase in wheat quota to keep flour prices in control. It was stressed to issue the lapsed quota among the millers, when certain mills quota is suspended. The non-issuance of lapsed wheat quota among millers is a clear indication of department intention of saving wheat. The secretary assured them of addressing grievances.
