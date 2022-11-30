Crackdown on tinted glasses intensified

Islamabad: Islamabad capital police intensified its crackdown against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses. Special squads have been constituted to take action against the vehicles.
Islamabad police want to enforce a zero-tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws. Similarly, the behaviour of citizens on the road reflects the social norms of the society, he added. Islamabad capital police officials are well-trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens in a professional manner.
