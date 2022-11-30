Police vehicle crushes a family, killing two

Islamabad:A speedy police vehicle crushed a family crossing Srinagar Highway, killing two people including a 6-year-old girl on the spot while two women were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition. The accident happened at about 11.30 pm on Monday night.

The Industrial Area police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under sections 320/279 and 337-G of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the police official identified as Fahim found responsible for the fatal accident. An elderly woman Suraya Bibi and a 6-year-old girl, Alia were killed on the spot while, Suraya, 4, and Sumaira have been shifted to the hospital in critical condition.