Wednesday November 30, 2022
World

Colombia journalist killed by gunmen on motorcycle

By AFP
November 30, 2022

BOGOTA: Gunmen on a motorbike shot dead a Colombian journalist, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest killing in the country which has seen a rise in murders of reporters. The prosecutor´s office wrote on Twitter that it had “learned of the death of the journalist and social leader Wilder Alfredo Cordoba” in the southwestern town of La Union.

