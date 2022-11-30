Colombia journalist killed by gunmen on motorcycle

BOGOTA: Gunmen on a motorbike shot dead a Colombian journalist, local authorities said on Tuesday, the latest killing in the country which has seen a rise in murders of reporters. The prosecutor´s office wrote on Twitter that it had “learned of the death of the journalist and social leader Wilder Alfredo Cordoba” in the southwestern town of La Union.
