Army crowned national boxing champions

KARACHI: Army were crowned champions of the 39th Men’s National Boxing Championship while WAPDA finished as runners-up in Quetta late Monday night.

Army (160 points) ended at the pole position by snaring nine gold medals, two silver and one bronze. WAPDA finished second with 90 points which they claimed by virtue of taking three gold medals, four silver and one bronze.

Balochistan (60 points) claimed third position with one gold, two silvers and five bronze medals. Navy (45 points) followed at the fourth spot with three silver and three bronze medals.

PAF (35 points) finished fifth with one silver and five bronze medals.

Police (30 points) clinched sixth spot with one silver and four bronze medals. Khyber Pakhtuhkhwa and Sindh shared the seventh spot with ten points each by winning two bronze medals each.

AJK, Islamabad and Punjab shared eighth place with one bronze each. In the 46-48kg final, Jehanzeb Khan of WAPDA pulled off a big upset when he downed international Zohaib Rasheed of Navy after a gripping affair.

Mohammad Tayyab of Balochistan and Mohammad Faheem of Army clinched bronze. In the 48-51kg final, Talha of Army claimed gold when he upstaged Sajid Rasheed of Navy. Ameer Hamza of PAF and Umar of Sindh got bronze.

In the 51-54kg, Zakir Hussain of Army got gold when he defeated Noor Ali of Balochistan in the final. Somama Rahman of PAF and Daud Khan of Navy secured bronze. The 54-57kg gold went to Ilyas Hussain of Army who downed Kaleemullah of WAPDA in the final while Shamsullah of Balochistan and Shakeel Amin of Punjab got bronze.

The 57-60kg gold was lifted by Mohammad Ibrahim of Army who whacked Mohibullah of WAPDA in the final. Shahabuddin of PAF and Abdul Qayyum of Police got bronze.

The 60-63kg gold went to Naqeebullah of WAPDA who prevailed over Ibrar Ali of Army in the final. Faisal Hanif of Navy and Ubaid of Balochistan claimed bronze. International Gul Zeb of Army clinched the 63.5-67kg gold by defeating Rafiullah of Balochistan in the final while Ahmad Faraz Khan of KP and Jawad of PAF took bronze.

Ehsanullah gifted the lone gold to Balochistan when he defeated Saeed Anwar of Army in the final while Amir Shah of KP and Shaharyar of Police got bronze. The 71-75kg gold was lifted by Saif-ul-Manan of Army who beat Tanvir Ahmed of Navy in the final while Kamran of Islamabad and Ayub Khan of Police snared bronze.

In the 78-80 kg final, Bilawal Zia of Army defeated Asmatullah of Police to take gold while Asadullah of WAPDA and Qaisar Ali Qalandar of Navy clinched bronze.

The 80-86kg gold went to Zeeshan Ali of Army who defeated international Niamatullah of WAPDA in the final while Nasir of AJK and Naveedullah of Balochistan claimed bronze.

The 86-92kg gold was taken by Irfan Khan of Army who whacked Najeebullah of WAPDA in the final while Jamal Shah of Balochistan and Mirza Azam of PAF claimed bronze.

In the 92kg plus final, Pakistan’s highly experienced fighter Sanaullah of WAPDA defeated Mehmood-ul-Hassan of PAF to claim gold while Yasir Jamil of Sindh and Usmanullah of Police got bronze.

Meanwhile, Sindh won the 3rd Women National Boxing Championship by claiming two gold and two silver medals. HEC and Army shared the runners-up position by lifting one gold, one silver and two bronze each. Balochistan finished third with one gold and one bronze.

In the 45-48kg final Ummul Baneen of Balochistan defeated Nida of Sindh to take gold while Seerat Ayesha of Army and Sania Mustafa of Punjab got bronze.

The 48-50kg gold went to Humna Mumtaz of HEC who defeated Sana Atif of Punjab in the final while Azwa Khurrum got bronze.

In the 50-52kg final Gul Jabeen of Sindh got gold by beating Rabia Batool of Army in the final while Aqsa Nasir of Punjab snared bronze.

The 52-54kg gold was won by Rimsha Ghaffar of Army who upstaged Shahzadi Sakhi of HEC in the final while Dua Zehra of Punjab clinched bronze.

Mehreen Baloch of PAF won the 54-57kg gold when she defeated Aman of Sindh in the final while Taha Batool of Army and Sajiha Ismail of HEC claimed bronze.

Sara of Sindh got the 57-60 gold by beating Komal Akhlaq of AJK in the final while Maria Sultana of HEC and Zainab of Balochistan claimed bronze.

PAF won the Under-18 Girls National Boxing Championship with three gold medals. Army finished as runners-up with two gold medals and Balochistan clinched third position with three silvers. Both HEC and Punjab claimed one silver each.