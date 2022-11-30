Eyes on the prize

England’s Men’s Test team have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test series on these shores in 17 years. The Pakistan Cricket Board should be praised for its efforts in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan. This series is part of the World Test Championship and it is crucial Pakistan get a victory to keep their chances of reaching the championship finals alive.
I would like to send my best wishes to our boys in green for the upcoming series. Let’s book our place in the finals.
Dr Asif Ali Khowaja
Karachi
