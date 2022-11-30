 
November 30, 2022
Newspost

Thanks Canada

November 30, 2022

After negotiations with The Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, has decided to move is Visa Application Centres from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan. This comes as great news for students, skilled workers and those with family in Canada.

Most importantly, it will now be much easier for the Pakistani diaspora in Canada to deal with any immigration issues while they are in Pakistan.

Tayab Jummah

Turbat

