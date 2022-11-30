Thanks Canada

After negotiations with The Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, has decided to move is Visa Application Centres from Abu Dhabi to Pakistan. This comes as great news for students, skilled workers and those with family in Canada.
Most importantly, it will now be much easier for the Pakistani diaspora in Canada to deal with any immigration issues while they are in Pakistan.
Tayab Jummah
Turbat
England’s Men’s Test team have arrived in Pakistan for their first Test series on these shores in 17 years. The...
In recent years, the Pakistani middle-class has found itself tumbling down the financial hierarchy due to the nonstop...
Recently, the Expo Centre in Karachi, as in previous years, hosted the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar...
I appreciate former PM Imran Khan’s decision to call off the PTI’s long march to Rawalpindi. However, as soon as...
The people of Karachi are tired of the state of traffic in their city and how nothing is being done about it by the...
The availability of clean water to the people of Karachi is a major issue. Water is necessary for washing, bathing,...
Comments