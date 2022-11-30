The availability of clean water to the people of Karachi is a major issue. Water is necessary for washing, bathing, cooking and a variety of other reasons purposes etc. The people of Karachi are starved for water -- clean water.
Despite paying all government taxes and bills they can't get clean water. I would request the authorities to please look into this on an urgent basis.
Saira Niaz
Karachi
