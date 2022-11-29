‘17 years wait ends’: Pak-England Test series historic, says UK HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Monday hailed the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and England describing it a historic moment in the relationship between the two countries.

In a Tweet, in which he also used Urdu language, the high commissioner said: “17 Saal Ka intezar khatam. England is back to play 3 Tests in Pakistan. Delighted to celebrate this iconic moment of dosti and ta’wun with Ben Stokes, Babar Azam, PCB and Neil snowball.”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurengzeb also welcomed England cricket team to Pakistan. In a tweet, she said, “Pakistan welcomes the England Cricket Team for a test series for the first time since 2005. This is a historic moment for both the teams & their fans. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved to make this happen, especially Dr Christian Turner. Looking forward to an exciting series.” Earlier on Sunday, the England team touched reached Islamabad to play the three-match Test series against Pakistan, for the first time in 17 years.

A video shared by England Cricket showed the team member’s arrival at the Islamabad International Airport from Abu Dhabi, where the Englishmen trained. The Test series will begin on December 1, with the first Test to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Later, the second Test will be hosted in Multan while the last Test will be played in Karachi.