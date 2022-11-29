MQM-P voices concern over gas supply halts

After a protest in Landhi on Tuesday, the members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Coordination Committee expressed deep concern over the daily gas loadshedding in Karachi.

In a joint statement, they said that owing to the gas loadshedding in the morning, it is not possible for the common man to buy breakfast for their school-going children on a daily basis. They said women are suffering from severe mental agony due to this unannounced gas loadshedding. At present, from 14 to 16 hours of gas stoppage has been reported in various areas of the city, and the Sui Southern Gas Company should reduce this duration.

They said there should be no gas outages during office and school-going time so that children and office workers could have breakfast at their homes. The company should also provide a schedule to the people for gas loadshedding, they added.