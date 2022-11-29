One-week ultimatum given to VCs to make election rules for restoration of student unions

The Sindh government has given a seven-day ultimatum to all the universities across the province to make election rules in connection with the restoration of student unions.

The development came after the meeting of vice chancellors (VCs) held under the chairmanship of the Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards. The meeting was also attended by Universities and Boards Secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon and vice chancellors.

During the meeting, they discussed the restoration of student unions at varsities and degree-awarding institutes functioning across Sindh. The VCs briefed the minister regarding the measures which they had been taking for the revival of student councils after the Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Students Union Act, 2019.

It was decided that all the universities would furnish progress reports related to the restoration of the student unions at their respective institutes within one week. A committee comprising 10 members was formed under the chairmanship of Rahimoon to oversee the restoration process.

The meeting resolved that the proposals would be given by the VCs and if necessary, the opinion of the law department would also be taken. However, the rules would be approved within two weeks. Acts and rules of student unions would apply to all public and private universities .