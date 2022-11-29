‘Media more critical than constructive’

LAHORE:The Punjab govt spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said t hat the dream of rule of the Constitution is unfulfilled in Pakistan due to the controlled media.

She was addressing a seminar on “ICTs and Socio-Political Empowerment: local and international media discourses” organised by Punjab University School of Communication Studies’ Department of Communication and Media Research in collaboration with Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair and PU Web TV. Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, School of Communication Studies Director Prof Dr Nosheena Saleem, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

In her address, Ms Cheema said that unfortunately, the media in Pakistan was more critical than constructive. She said it was the responsibility of leadership to give direction to people, which should be followed by people. She said for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, the youth must play a dynamic role. Dr Nosheena Saleem said that the students of PU were talented who were playing an active role to highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan. She said that the mainstream media was still considered reliable by the people.