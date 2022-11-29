Motorcycle lifters held

Islamabad:The Shahzad Town and Nilore police have arrested five suspects involved in bike lifting and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman said.

The Shahzad Town police used technical and human resources and succeeded to apprehend three accused involved in bike lifting. Police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike-lifting incidents in different areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

The Nilore police conducted crackdown against the bike lifters and arrested two accused and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. Senior police officials appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents.