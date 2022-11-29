Hockey trials at FJWU

Rawalpindi:The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Higher Education Commission (HEC) collaborated with FJWU to revive hockey in the country by conducting trials in different universities.

All female regional hockey trials for Federal areas were successfully completed under the Prime Minister youth talent hunt programme. The Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with HEC conducted these trials. A ceremony in Islamabad was held here on Monday in Mari Petroleum Astro Turf Hockey ground.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on youth affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja supervised these trials to bring back lost glory of hockey under government patronage to provide the best training and coaching facilities to the young players.

On this occasion, organising secretary for females and Director Sports (FJWU) Prof. Dr Sheikh Saeed Ahmad thanked the advisor to the Prime Minister on youth affairs for initiating this project. He also expressed gratitude to Director Sports, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Javed Memon for the execution of this project in an amicable manner. Prof. Saeed expressed his gratitude by saying that the Fatima Jinnah Women University is privileged to complete this project under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Dr Saima Hamid whose continuous support, encouragement and motivation remained consistent throughout this women empowerment endeavour.

Fatima Jinnah Women University has recently expanded its sports facilities and activities. A team of excellent coaches who have played internationally and fitness trainers are offering sports guidance in multiple sports to the young future female athletes. The University houses a world class gymnasium, tennis court, badminton court, squash court and cricket pitch.