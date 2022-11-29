Punjab Assembly can be dissolved anytime: speaker

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan has said the opposition lacks number to vote out the chief minister Punjab through a no-confidence and the Punjab Assembly can be dissolved anytime.

Talking to The News, he said the speaker had the power to summon the assembly session and he could prorogue and adjourn it. He said the governor could prorogue the session which he summons, not which is summoned by the speaker.

The PA speaker said that already the party had a clear stance regarding the dissolution of assembly and it could be dissolved anytime. Sibtain Khan, who is a senior politician from district Mianwali, has also served as the provincial minister twice, once in the cabinet of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from 2002 to 2007, when he served as the minister for mines and minerals, and later in 2018 as the forest minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.