Winter kits distributed among flood victims

MANSEHRA: The King Salman Relief Centre on Monday started winter relief distribution among the displaced families of 14 districts affected by the recent flash floods in the Hazara division and the rest of the country.

A press release issued by the Saudi Embassy said that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre gave away winter kits in Mansehra and Ganche, Skardu, Nagar, Astor, Ghazar, Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamber Shahdakot.

Under the project, a total of 25,000 winter kits would be given away to flood-affected and deserving families in the winter zones in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan was the worst hit in the region as floods triggered by the unusually heavy monsoon rains affected 33 million people. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre is engaged in providing emergency aid to the flood-affected areas of Pakistan to help people to cope with the disaster.

The package included 50,000 polyester quilts and 25,000 winter kits including warm shawls for men and women and warm clothes for children and adults. This relief package will benefit more than 175,000 people in those 14 districts.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families living in the coldest areas in Pakistan.