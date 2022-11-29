POs, 19 others nabbed in Mardan raids

MARDAN: At least eight proclaimed offenders and 19 accused in festive firing incidents have been arrested in the district.

An official said that during raids in Sheikh Maltoon and four outlaws along with nine suspects were rounded up and over 1kg charas, four pistols and other contraband items were recovered In the Takhtbhai area, the cops recovered over 3kg charas and other contraband items and arrested four accused. On the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops have also launched a campaign against aerial firing, in which 19 culprits were nabbed and 17 cases registered. During the campaign against the festive firing, the cops recovered 11 pistols.Meanwhile, a public forum was held at Jabar Police Station where the police officials listened to the local elders and sought suggestions to improve policing in the area.