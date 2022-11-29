TDAP to hold business expos

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has planned to hold engineering, information technology, textile, and food processing expos for women entrepreneurs during January to June 2023, TDAP director general Shahzad Ahmed Khan Rajput said on Monday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), TDAP DG said an engineering expo would be held in February, followed by an IT fair in March, and textile and food processing fair in May.

Expos for women entrepreneurs would be organised in collaboration with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Islamic Center for Development of Trade. “Africa and Central Asia are the focus areas of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan as these are suitable and potential regions for Pakistani exports,” he said. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kashif Anwar said TDAP’s role is important for promotion of exports and overall economic development of the country.