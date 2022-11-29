JS’s Zindigi partners with Careem

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has joined hands with Careem, a ride-hailing service, to provide digital payment solutions to its drivers in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Through the partnership, Zindigi and Careem will issue co-branded debit cards to Careem drivers, which will be used for faster daily payouts and fund withdrawals via ATMs and POS terminals across the country.

The collaboration is aimed at providing Careem drivers with a financial freedom to access their Careem earnings instantly using Zindigi app. The drivers will also be able to utilise the complete product suite of Zindigi App and access multiple features, including mobile top-up and utility bill payments. Additionally, Careem drivers will also be introduced to wealth management through mutual funds, stock trading, and financing avenues.

The agreement was signed between senior leadership of the two parties at Careem headquarters in Karachi, including Noman Azhar, Chief Officer - Zindigi, Meena Munawar Khan, Head of Products - Zindigi, Feroz Jaleel, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan and Noman Khurshid, General Manager, Careem Pay.

Noman Azhar said, “Zindigi is all about listening to customers and providing them with experiences that makes their lives easier. This partnership will solve cash flow constraints and provide multiple opportunities to improve the everyday lives of Careem captains [drivers].”

“A better digital experience for Careem captains will ensure higher level of acceptability of digital payments, which will eventually help the entire ecosystem and that is the ultimate goal,” he added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Noman Khurshid said, “Our mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people including our captains. We have taken multiple initiatives to encourage the captains to accept digital payments from our customers including this collaboration.

This step will increase the acceptance of digital payments and ultimately improve the customer experience.” In the pilot phase of the initiative, both Careem and Zindigi will roll out the process of distributing the debit cards to the drivers while educating them about its proper use. As per details, the partnership will be further expanded into adding more features using the debit cards and providing additional services to make it more favorable for the drivers to using the digital payment method.