Absent health officials warned of action

TANK: The officials of the health units, who were found playing truant, were warned of strict disciplinary action if they did not mend their ways, sources said.

Taking action over public complaints, Additional Commissioner (General) Tanweer Khan on Saturday visited the Basic Health Units in Musa Khan Kot and Chesan Kach.

The officials, including Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Ihsan Khan along with Lady Health Visitors and a security guard were found absent.

Checking the official record, the officials came to know that only 35 out-door patients had been examined at the unit.

The officials seized the stock register and attendance register of the unit for further probe.

The officials visited another BHU in Chesan Kach and found that Malaria Supervisor Nisar Khan and another staff member Saeedur Rehman were absent.

They officials seized the attendance and stock registers for verification.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak directed the district food controller to take action against local flourmills for poor cleanliness conditions.