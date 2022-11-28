NUST gets NASA’s instrument, access to GEMS Satellite

Islamabad : The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) again brought laurels to the country by receiving the most modern PANDORA instrument and access to the GEMS satellite from NASA for real-time air quality data monitoring.
NUST not only received the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) latest satellite but became a part of the most modern geostationary orbit-based satellite observations (GEMS-Geostationary Environmental Monitoring Spectrometer) of air quality as the first institute of the entire region to receive the equipment to record, collate, and calibrate real-time air quality data, the Head of Department Environmental Sciences, NUST Institute of Environmental IESE Dr Muhammad Fahim Khokhar told this agency while sharing the achievement.
