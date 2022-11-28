11 gangs busted

Islamabad : The Golra teams arrested 259 outlaws including 11 gangs during the last four months involved in a series of criminal activities, the police spokesman said.

Golra police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs9.75 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor, and weapons from their possession while eight gamblers were also arrested.

Continuing the ongoing action against criminal elements, Golra's teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 259 criminals during the last four months. Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, 19,041 grams of hashish, 693 grams of heroin, 813 gram of Ice, 16 pistols, with ammunition, one rifle, and a dagger from their possession. While the police held eight gamblers.

Investigations on 208 cases were also completed and their challan was submitted in relevant courts while 11 criminal gangs and 39 absconders were arrested during this period.

While, the Nilore police arrested 362 outlaws during the ongoing year involved in a series of criminal activities, a Police Public Relations Officer said.

Nilore police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs2.8 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.

Special tasks were also assigned to the zonal SPs and Police teams to arrest those criminals involved in the heinous crime and recover the looted items from their possession.