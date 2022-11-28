Women teachers look to minister for help against ‘victimisation’

Islamabad : Though the Constitution guarantees equality in the workplace, women teachers of Islamabad's government complain that they are subjected to unjustified transfers disturbing them and their families.

They also resent 'terrible' working conditions and insist rules seem to be neutral but have an unreasonably negative impact on them.

According to them, Dr Rahima Rahman, an assistant professor at IMCG (PG) F-7/2, was recently transferred to IMCG Bhara Kahu, an intermediate college, during the peak academic session without even the consent of her principal.

The uncalled-for transfer has a negative bearing on the BS programme (Chemistry) in the college with the students of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry being the most affected as only that teacher in the country had a Ph.D. degree in Inorganic Chemistry, staff members told 'The News' on condition of anonymity.

According to them, as the IMCG Bhara Kahu is an intermediate college, any teacher with an MSc Chemistry degree can teach intermediate classes there easily.

They insisted that Dr Rahima, the president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, was transferred for raising voice for the rights of the teaching community and opposing the discriminatory practices of the Federal Directorate of Education against FG colleges. Dr Rahima’s case is not a solitary one.