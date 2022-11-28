Anti-polio drive to commence today

Islamabad : An anti-polio vaccination campaign will commence today (Monday) for administering vaccination to all children under five years of age in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nine districts of Punjab.
The coordinator of the National Emergency Operation talking to a private news channel on Sunday emphasized that the polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to completely eradicate the polio virus from the country.
High-risk districts would be the top priority, and we are keen to eliminate the polio virus from the challenging areas, he added.
According to the Emergency Operation Centre, three southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan where more than five hundred thousand children will be vaccinated during the campaign.
