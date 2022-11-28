Input sought to prepare curriculum about animal rights

Islamabad : The federal government is approaching leading animal rights organizations to get their input for the preparation of ‘special chapters’ about the rights of animals in the curriculum of the schools in the capital city.

According to the details, the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Wing is interacting with the experts working in the private sector to prepare stuff that will be included in the curriculum to make students aware of the importance of animal rights.

The draft of the chapters about animal welfare and rights will be presented for approval after which they will be made part of the curriculum in the schools.

An official said “There had been efforts in the past to introduce animal welfare education in the schools but no practical step was taken in this respect. Now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to educate students about animal rights and this plan is going to be implemented in the coming months.”