PFA declares vegetables bacteria-free

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) declared all vegetables free of arsenic, coliform and escherichia coli bacteria while sharing the laboratory report of vegetables’ quality with media for the public interest here Sunday.On the directions of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, food safety teams had collected 148 vegetable samples and sent them to the PFA laboratory for testing after destroying vegetables grown from industrial waste during a routine inspection drive last month.