Pervaiz stresses revival of Pakistani film industry

Lahore:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has underscored that steps will be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani films especially Punjabi films. The chief minister stated this while talking to senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office in which matters relating to reviving film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.

The chief minister while talking on the occasion underscored that steps would be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani films especially Punjabi films. He disclosed that an endowment fund worth Rs1 billion would be established for the welfare of the artistes, adding that financial assistance for the deserving artistes was enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000.

The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would review to set up film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab is a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the chief minister on the announcement of setting up endowment fund for the artistes and welcomed his decision.

FOREST, WILDLIFE & FISHERIES: Task Force for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Chairman Badar Munir called on the chief minister at CM Office in which matters pertaining to the promotion of wildlife and fishery in the province came under discussion.

The chief minister stated that all possible facilities would be provided for fish farming in Punjab and sought a comprehensive plan for the farming of trout fish in Punjab. The CM revealed that a pilot project for the breeding of prawns would be readied, adding that it was decided to make online licence regarding hunting of wildlife and fisheries. He apprised that the issuance of hunting licence would be incorporated in the “Go Punjab App” adding that all possible facilities would be provided to the persons bearing hunting licence.

The chief minister assured of resolving problems of the lower staff members of forest, wildlife and fisheries department forthwith. He apprised that facilities for the visitors would be increased in the safari zoo visiting it for recreation and vows to make safari zoo a recreational place of an international standard. He stated that South Asian and African theme zones would be established in the safari zoo, adding that food courts would be set up in the safari zoo surrounding forest environment.

Honorary Game Warden Wildlife Matloob Rabbani, Javed Chattha, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Chief Conservator of Forest Shahid Rasheed Awan and the officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister took notice of the kidnapping and murder incident of a young child in the area of Chuhng police station and sought a report from the IGP in this regard.

The chief minister directed that the accused should be brought in the stern grip of law at the earliest. He asserted that the accused deserve strict punishment according to law and directed to provide justice to the heirs of the slain child at any cost. The chief minister expressed his deep grief with the heirs and assured them of providing prompt provision of justice.