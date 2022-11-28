Hina Rabbani to visit Afghanistan on 29th

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is set to visit Kabul on November 29.

According to diplomatic sources, a high-level delegation, including Special Representative Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and officials of other ministries, particularly the finance ministry, will accompany Hina Rabbani Khar during the Afghan visit.

In the delegation-level meeting, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar will call on her Afghan counterpart Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields and every possible aid to Afghanistan will come under discussion.

The Pak delegation is also likely to meet Afghan Prime Minister Hasan Akhund.

It is pertinent to mention that Hina Rabbani Khar had a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week in view of her visit to Afghanistan.

The finance minister briefed her on bilateral trade and comprehensive, effective and result-oriented planning for fostering ties with

Afghanistan in other fields.

Back in 2012, Rabbani also visited Afghanistan as Pakistan’s foreign minister, marking the first-ever visit by any woman political leader from Pakistan. During the visit, she had discussed bilateral relations with then Afghan president Hamid Karzai and her Afghan counterpart.