Dr Shaista Sohail set to become acting VC of Quaid-e-Azam University

KARACHI: Instead of promoting senior dean, the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has sent the summary to the Prime Minister for the appointment of retired bureaucrat Dr Shaista Sohail as the acting vice chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.
Dr Shaista Sohail is currently appointed as executive director in the Federal Higher Education Commission and her contract has been extended four times. The four-year tenure of the vice chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, was completed on November 24.
At present, Quaid-e-Azam University is without an acting vice-chancellor and the affairs of the university are being run without a vice-chancellor. Meanwhile, the term of vice chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Ziaul Qayyum was also completed on November 24. He was replaced by Senior Dean Dr Nasir Mahmood as acting vice chancellor AIOU.
