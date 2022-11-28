Deadly census protests called off in Bolivia

La Paz: Protests to demand a new census were called off in Bolivia´s economic hub of Santa Cruz on Saturday after weeks of unrest, with the country´s leftist government set to carry out a count in March 2024.

The deadly protests, which have gone on for 36 days, were suspended after the country´s Chamber of Deputies approved the 2024 census earlier in the day, with the bill now headed to the Senate. In addition to cementing the census date, the bill pledges government spending changes and legislative assembly seat allotment ahead of the country´s 2025 presidential election.