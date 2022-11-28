Deadly census protests called off in Bolivia

La Paz: Protests to demand a new census were called off in Bolivia´s economic hub of Santa Cruz on Saturday after weeks of unrest, with the country´s leftist government set to carry out a count in March 2024.
The deadly protests, which have gone on for 36 days, were suspended after the country´s Chamber of Deputies approved the 2024 census earlier in the day, with the bill now headed to the Senate. In addition to cementing the census date, the bill pledges government spending changes and legislative assembly seat allotment ahead of the country´s 2025 presidential election.
Brussels: Rail workers in Belgium are to strike over several days in the coming week as part of a union-led campaign...
Tegucigalpa: Honduras on Sunday sent more than 600 military police officers to its borders with El Salvador, Guatemala...
Tehran: An Iranian rapper who expressed support for anti-regime protests is charged with “corruption on earth” and...
Qamishli, Syria:Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly...
Los Angeles: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” again ruled the North American box office this weekend, while two...
Dhaka: Bangladesh´s main military intelligence agency has charged the leader of a Rohingya insurgent group and more...
