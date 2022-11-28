Google Tech Valley, City School sign MoU

The Google Tech Valley has signed a memorandum of understanding with the City School to enhance the skills of students and teachers.

According to a statement, the signing ceremony was held at the City School PAF chapter where Umar Farooq, head of the Google Tech Valley, said the agreement with the school would allow its students to keep themselves abreast of technological development in early ages.

Speaking at the ceremony, City School Regional Director Safia Qasim said the agreement aimed at familiarising the teachers and students with the tools of the digital age. She added that being aware of the digital world was the need of the hour.