May the laughs never end

This letter refers to the editorial ‘A legend dies' (November 26, 2022). In the not so distant past, Pakistan was blessed with amazingly talented comedians, like the legendary Moin Akhtar, Umar Sharif, Ismail Tara and many others. The gems that Pakistan has now lost were not only acclaimed within but beyond our borders as well.
Pakistan still has some great comedians, but their numbers are in decline. Given how hard it has become to make a living in Pakistan, it is understandable that many do not consider comedy as a career. Nevertheless, I would encourage our TV channels to give comedians a bigger platform, so that future generations can laugh just as long and hard as their parents.
Afroz MJ
Kech
