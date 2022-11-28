Wakeup call

Rising food and energy prices, a 25 per cent inflation rate, fiscal instability and a sharp decline in consumer confidence have created the perfect storm. We are headed towards a recession and no one knows how long or hard it will be.

However, judging by the behaviour of our politicians, it is as if there is nothing to worry about. Our leaders must shake themselves out of their stupor and get on top of this situation, before things get any worse.

Dr Asif Ali Khowaja

Karachi