TikToking away

TikTok is the world’s fastest growing social media platform, with millions of young users across the world. Some use it for entertainment, some for information and others use it to create their own content. However, for many students, the app has become an addiction. Its focus on short and catchy videos is more successful than any other app in keeping the viewer glued to the screen. This distracts students from more important matters, such as their studies.
Furthermore, it also makes them less likely to have an active social life. Therefore, although TikTok has its benefits, it should be used in moderation. Educational institutes would be doing their students a favour by prohibiting them from using the app while on campus.
Hareem Hasnain
Lahore
