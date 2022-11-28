Faltering economy

The country is confronting unprecedented economic turmoil. As our currency crisis intensifies, we are inching closer towards default. Though structural issues are at the root of the problem, one cannot deny the fuel that the recent political instability has added to our economic dumpster fire.
There is a dire need to take some wise and urgent steps to, at the very least, stop any further damage. Sadly, expecting our politicians to put us on the right trajectory for the future seems like asking for too much.
Saif Ur Rehman
Lahore
