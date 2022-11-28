The last straw?

Winter is finally here and the demand for LPG has gone through the roof, as it does every year. And, like every other year, we Pakistan find’s itself unable to meet the demand. Natural gas is a basic necessity when it gets cold; for many it can mean the difference between life and death. Furthermore, it is crucial for many key industries such as textiles, which are a big part of our exports. According to reports, our natural gas fields are depleting at a rate of 9 per cent per year, making us more and more dependent on expensive imported LPG and LNG. Given the dire straits of our economy, we are unable to cover our massive demand through imports. This damages not only households but key industries.
The current government has given little indication that it has a solution or even a plan regarding this issue. All of us are worried about our future. We are already paying double the normal rate for electricity and paying the cost of inflation every time we go to the market. This problem has been going on for years, and this year might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Valeeja Abdul Majeed
Lahore
